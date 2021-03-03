New York testing IBM's digital health pass at sporting events

New York has begun a pilot program testing IBM's digital health pass during events in New York CIty's Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced March 2.

The program is meant to determine the Excelsior Pass' success in helping the state reinstate events that involve large gatherings, as it confirms individuals' COVID-19 vaccination or recent negative COVID-19 test.

Users will be able to store the pass on their mobile device's encrypted digital wallet or print it out. Each pass has a secure QR code that venue staff scan using a companion app to confirm individuals' COVID-19 status.

The Excelsior pass was successfully tested during an NBA game at Barclays Center Feb. 27 and an NHL game at Madison Square Garden March 2.

The pilot program seeks to enhance the quality of the pass before it is submitted to Apple and Google for approval to be introduced into their app stores.

