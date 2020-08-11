MultiCare to launch new health innovation program

Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System is partnering with The Innovation Institute on a new program focused on improving patient care and reducing costs.

MultiCare tapped The Innovation Institute, which serves as a medical device incubator for experts to develop new healthcare ideas and build prototypes, to assist with the new program. The health system's innovation arm MultiCare Capital Partners will work with the Innovation Institute to enhance its care delivery platforms, according to the Aug. 11 news release.

"Healthcare must innovate to meet the complex and evolving needs of the communities we serve," MultiCare president and CEO Bill Robertson said. "Our partnership with The Innovation Institute, whose mission is to cultivate innovative solutions to transform healthcare, will uniquely position us to identify solutions to the challenges faced by the healthcare industry."

The Innovation Institute is partnered with five additional health system member owner investors: Bon Secours Mercy Health in Cincinnati; Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge, La.; Avera Health in Sioux Falls, S.D.; Children's Hospital Orange County (Calif.).; and Valley Children's in Madera County, Calif.

