Anthem teams up with EHR startup: 3 details

Indianapolis-based insurer Anthem inked a new partnership with Canvas, an EHR and practice management platform, according to an April 8 news release.

Three details:

1. Under the partnership, Anthem and Canvas will integrate their technologies so that Anthem's machine learning insights can be delivered directly within Canvas' workflows.

2. Canvas also announced a $17 million funding round April 8 co-led by Inspired Capital and IA Ventures.

3. Canvas is designed to support all insurers simultaneously similar to how physician practices accept multiple insurance plans.

"Our collaboration with Canvas brings the power of our digital health platform to independent physicians who are ready to accelerate their value-based work to improve their patients' health and wellbeing," Anthem Chief Digital Officer Rajeev Ronanki said in the news release.

