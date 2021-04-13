Amazon testing voice tech for vision-impaired clinical study participants

Amazon is testing a hands-free voice interface for patient outcome reporting in medical research settings.

An April 12 blog post said that current clinical research studies typically collect patient-reported outcomes on mobile devices, tablets or computers.

However, this doesn't work for many patients who have a medical condition such as vision or motion impairments. Other patients may struggle with literacy, which makes it difficult to read question prompts.

A hands-free voice interface would make a great alternative to traditional reporting methods for these patients, the blog post said.

Through a voice interface, the product will verify the patient's identity, guide the patient to answer a set of questions and record their responses into a database.

The product is still in the testing stage, and it is unclear when it will be released.

