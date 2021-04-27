Adobe inks digital health partnerships with Mercy Health, Walgreens, Change Healthcare

Adobe has teamed up with several healthcare players including Walgreens and Mercy Health to support their digital health and cloud platform services, according to an April 26 press release.

Four things to know:

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance is using Adobe's analytics, audience manager and marketing tools to personalize the customer experience for its Walgreens loyalty members. WBA has added Adobe's tools to its email, website and mobile app offerings.

2. Pfizer tapped the Adobe Experience Cloud to increase engagement with physicians and patients; with the cloud's analytics tools, Pfizer can pull engagement insights from across digital interactions.

3. St. Louis-based Mercy Health teamed up with Abode to update its website into a more user-friendly and retail-like healthcare experience. The health system uses Adobe's tools to let consumers access self-service information online.

4. Change Healthcare partnered with Adobe to strengthen the way it sells software to healthcare customers. Using Adobe's experience platform, Change Healthcare streamlined its commerce process and purchasing workflows.

