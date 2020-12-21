'We know more can be done': AMA calls on 6 social media CEOs to combat vaccine misinformation

The American Medical Association sent a letter Dec. 21 to the CEOs of six social media giants, urging them to increase efforts to dispel misinformation and disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on their platforms.

The letter was addressed to top executives at Google, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube and asks them to stay vigilant against the spread of unintentional misinformation and purposeful disinformation about the vaccine on their platforms.

"Our AMA appreciates the actions many of you have taken to identify, label and, in some cases, remove misinformation regarding vaccines in general and COVID-19 vaccines in particular, but we know more can be done in this regard," states the letter, signed by AMA CEO and Executive Vice President James Madara, MD. "We encourage you to continue evaluating your existing policies that are designed to combat misinformation to ensure they are as effective and comprehensive as possible. Lives — and the success of this historic effort — are on the line."

The AMA highlighted the importance of social media platforms sharing timely, transparent and accurate COVID-19 vaccine information from public health experts such as the FDA and CDC.

The AMA also called for the help of the social media companies to boost acceptance of the vaccine among marginalized and minority communities, who have a "historically well-founded mistrust of medical institutions," and are the same patient populations who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Click here to view the letter.

