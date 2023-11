Erie, Pa.-based UPMC Hamot has renamed its nine-bed pediatric unit to UPMC Children's at UPMC Hamot.

The new name aims to reflect the affiliation with UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, according to a Nov. 1 news release from UPMC.

UPMC Children's Hospital will work with UPMC Children's at UPMC Hamot to ensure patients can receive access to care close to home.