The top 10 physician influencers of Instagram

Healthcare professionals have taken to Instagram to build their personal brand, share their stories, spread awareness and connect with patients on a different platform, MM+M reported Feb. 8.

Here are 10 of the most popular physicians, according to MM+M.

1. Mike Varshavski, DO

Dr. Varshavski has 4.3 million followers on Instagram and 8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He started to acquire followers by showing his medical school journey. Now, he posts about medical education, entertainment and fitness.

2. Hazel Wallace, MD

Dr. Wallace, known as the "food medic," uses her platform to advocate for healthy eating. She posts about the importance of gut microbiome diversity and how the lack of it can lead to type 2 diabetes.

3. Akua Ampadu, MD

Dr. Ampadu of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, is a hospitalist physician. Her platform aims at bringing awareness to physician burnout. She posts about the importance of mindfulness and self care.

4. Myron Rolle, MD

A former NFL player who is now a neurosurgery resident at both Boston-based Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Rolle posts about his work with the Caribbean Neurosurgery Foundation, an organization providing research and training funding for neurological surgery in the region.

5. Jake Taylor, MD

Dr. Taylor is a chief urology resident at NYU Langone Health. He has more than 65,000 followers on Instagram. He posts in scrubs around New York City and hosts Instagram Lives to discuss topics like diabetic health and prostate cancer.

6. Nancy Yen Shipley, MD

Dr. Shipley of Portland, Ore.-based Multnomah Orthopedic Clinic, is an orthopedic surgeon. She uses her platform to highlight women in medicine, specifically women in male-dominated specialites. She also posts about physicians creating their own brands and the importance of physicians finding their brand. Dr. Shipley also has a podcast called "The 6%," referring to six percent of the female orthopedic surgeons.

7. Mike Natter, MD

Dr. Natter of NYU Langone Health, is a endocrinology fellow physician. He uses his platform to highlight his art. He also posts about the struggles of being a physician and encourages other physicians to explore talents outside of medicine.

8. Nii-Daako Darko, DO

Dr. Darko of DuBois, Penn.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare, is a trauma and acute care surgeon. He uses his platform to help people manage their finances and advocates for physicians to explore hobbies outside of medicine. One of his passions is posting about managing medical school debt.

9. Andrea Tooley, MD

Dr. Tooley of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, has over 50,000 followers on Instagram. She uses her platform to post about the day-to-day life of an oculoplastic and orbital surgeon.

10. Risa Hoshino, MD

Dr. Hoshinon of Mount Sinai Hospital, is a board-certified pediatrician working in public health. She uses her platform to spread awareness about the importance of being vaccinated against COVID-19. She also posts about COVID-19 misinformation and the problems with spreading misinformation.