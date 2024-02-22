Penn Medicine inks sports partnership

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine has entered into a multiyear partnership with professional soccer club Philadelphia Union.

Under the partnership, Penn Medicine will provide the official team physician and become the official healthcare provider, hospital system and adult cancer treatment center of the Philadelphia Union, Union II, Union Academy and WSFS Bank Sportsplex, according to a Feb. 21 news release from Philadelphia Union.

Additionally, Penn Medicine and Philadelphia Union will join forces on the implementation of a "community refrigerator" program aimed at addressing food insecurity.