Merck names Chirfi Guindo as chief marketing officer

Kenilworth, N.J.-based Merck named Chirfi Guindo as chief marketing officer.

Mr. Guindo will oversee the development and implementation of the company's long-term strategy for the Human Health portfolio, spanning across oncology, vaccines, pharmaceutical and pipeline products, according to a June 21 press release.

Mr. Guindo will step into the chief marketing officer role on July 1 and will report to Robert Davis, CEO and president of Merck.

Prior to his role at Merck, Mr. Guindo served as executive vice president and head of global product strategy and commercialization at biotechnology company Biogen.