Mayo, Cleveland Clinic & more join YouTube's new health content partnerships team

YouTube unveiled a new healthcare initiative Jan. 13 focused on creating credible health content across its platform with collaborators including the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and American Public Health Association.

Garth Graham, MD, director and global head of healthcare at public health partnerships at YouTube, will oversee the initiative. A former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of health in two federal administrations, Dr. Graham is now part of the wider Google Health clinical team, which provides medical and scientific guidance across Google's products and services.

With the new health partnerships team, YouTube aims to help clinicians expand their communication reach with patients and consumers beyond the exam room and to a wider audience. The video streaming platform has more than 2 billion signed-in monthly users.

In addition to Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic and the APHA, the tech company will also work on the project with Boston-based Harvard School of Public Health, National Academy of Medicine and Osmosis, among others.

YouTube will continue rolling out more partnerships throughout the year, both in the U.S. and globally. The team is also already working with healthcare creators on the platform including Austin, Texas-based fertility physician Natalie Crawford, MD, and Cedric James Rutland, MD, a pulmonary critical care physician in Newport Beach, Calif.

