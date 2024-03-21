Mark Cuban, Travis Kelce among top 25 healthcare marketing influencers

Mark Cuban, Travis Kelce and Elon Musk are among the top 25 healthcare marketing influencers for 2024, according to MM+M.

The publication narrowed down the list from 70 candidates, and said the finalists illustrate the shift in healthcare marketing influence from the last time the rankings were handed out in 2020 — "witness the expansive range of disciplines, channels and organizations represented by the honorees."

Here are the top 25 influencers (in alphabetical order), according to the March 20 story:

1. Aneil Batra, Novo Nordisk

2. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, CMS

3. Erin Burns, CDC

4. Austin Lee Chiang, MD, Medtronic

5. Mark Cuban, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

6. Patrick Dempsey, actor/activist

7. Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple

8. Collette Douaihy, Dentsu Health

9. Ysabel Duron, Latino Cancer Institute

10. Walter Geer III, VML

11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

12. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., politician/anti-vaccine activist

13. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services

14. Karen Lynch, CVS Health

15. Tayla Mahmud, M Booth Health

16. Larry Mickelberg, Publicis Health

17. Vivek Murthy, MD, U.S. surgeon general

18. Elon Musk, Neuralink

19. Naomi Osaka, athlete/mental health advocate

20. Fatima Paruk, MD, Salesforce

21. Ramita Tandon, Walgreens

22. Pierre Theodore, MD, Genentech

23. Jim Weiss, Real Chemistry

24. Alfred Whitehead, Klick Applied Sciences

25. John Wigneswaran, MD, Walmart