Mark Cuban, Travis Kelce among top 25 healthcare marketing influencers

Mark Cuban, Travis Kelce and Elon Musk are among the top 25 healthcare marketing influencers for 2024, according to MM+M.
The publication narrowed down the list from 70 candidates, and said the finalists illustrate the shift in healthcare marketing influence from the last time the rankings were handed out in 2020 — "witness the expansive range of disciplines, channels and organizations represented by the honorees."
Here are the top 25 influencers (in alphabetical order), according to the March 20 story:
1. Aneil Batra, Novo Nordisk
2. Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, CMS
3. Erin Burns, CDC
4. Austin Lee Chiang, MD, Medtronic
5. Mark Cuban, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company
6. Patrick Dempsey, actor/activist
7. Sumbul Desai, MD, Apple
8. Collette Douaihy, Dentsu Health
9. Ysabel Duron, Latino Cancer Institute
10. Walter Geer III, VML
11. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
12. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., politician/anti-vaccine activist
13. Neil Lindsay, Amazon Health Services
14. Karen Lynch, CVS Health
15. Tayla Mahmud, M Booth Health
16. Larry Mickelberg, Publicis Health
17. Vivek Murthy, MD, U.S. surgeon general
18. Elon Musk, Neuralink
19. Naomi Osaka, athlete/mental health advocate
20. Fatima Paruk, MD, Salesforce
21. Ramita Tandon, Walgreens
22. Pierre Theodore, MD, Genentech
23. Jim Weiss, Real Chemistry
24. Alfred Whitehead, Klick Applied Sciences
25. John Wigneswaran, MD, Walmart