Kaiser named 2022 design company of the year

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has been named Fast Company's design company of the year because of Kaiser's redesign of its app and website, according to Sept. 15 reporting in Fast Company.

Kaiser's in-house design firm, YML, took less than a year to overhaul the website and app. The website redesign was intended to make the website more intuitive and easier.

The website saw an 80 percent increase in online appointment booking from last year, and site visits more than doubled.

Kaiser is currently working on a location-based feature that will alert app users of medical opportunities available to them while they visit a clinic.