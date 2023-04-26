Intermountain, Northwell + 4 other systems up for branding awards

Six health systems are up for Superior Achievement in Branding Reputation and Engagement awards from PRovoke Media.

The finalists were chosen from more than 2,000 entries and selected by public relations and marketing leaders from a variety of industries, including healthcare. The winners will be revealed May 2.

The health system finalists are:

Diamond SABRE Awards: Company of the Year

"Cancer Care Is Different" — City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.) with Real Chemistry

Industry sector: Healthcare Providers

"ChristianaCare Experts Program" — ChristianaCare (Newark, Del.) with ExpertFile

"Facing War. Fighting Cancer" — St. Jude Global (Memphis, Tenn.) with Finn Partners

"New York's Largest Health System Ties Gun Violence to a Public Health Crisis" — Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.) with Thunder11

International: Global Campaign

"Facing War. Fighting Cancer" — St. Jude Global (Memphis, Tenn.) with Finn Partners

Corporate Reputation: Institutional Image

"'Long Live Long Island' Consumer Rebranding Campaign" — Catholic Health (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) with Real Chemistry

Engaging Society: Corporate Philanthropy and Fundraising

"Primary Promise" — Intermountain Health (Salt Lake City) with Hill+Knowlton Strategies