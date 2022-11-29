Hoag, Ochsner, Northwell among digital marketing winners at eHealthcare Leadership Awards

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health were among the big winners in the digital marketing category at the eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

Announced Nov. 9 at the Healthcare Internet Conference in Miami, the winners for best digital marketing campaign were:

Hospital, Under 200 Beds

Gold: Roswell Park (Buffalo, N.Y.), BroadcastMed

"MD-ID Smart Campaign"

Hospital, 200-399 Beds

Gold: Concord (N.H.) Hospital, Geonetric

"Digital Ad Campaign Leads to Huge ROI for Cardiovascular Institute"

Hospital, 400+ Beds

Gold: Hoag Hospital

"Hoag Hospital Talent Acquisition Team"

Hospital Subsite/Center of Excellence

Platinum: City of Hope Orange County (Irvine, Calif.)

"Best Digital Marketing Campaign"

HMO, PPO or Other Insurer

Platinum: Independence Blue Cross, Linkwell Health

"Activating Members with Chronic Conditions Using a Personalized, Omnichannel Content Strategy"