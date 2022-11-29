Hoag, Ochsner, Northwell among digital marketing winners at eHealthcare Leadership Awards

Giles Bruce -

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health were among the big winners in the digital marketing category at the eHealthcare Leadership Awards.

Announced Nov. 9 at the Healthcare Internet Conference in Miami, the winners for best digital marketing campaign were:

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • HMO, PPO or Other Insurer
    Platinum: Independence Blue Cross, Linkwell Health
    "Activating Members with Chronic Conditions Using a Personalized, Omnichannel Content Strategy"

 

  • Healthcare Association or Professional Association
    Platinum: American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
    "ASDS Own Your Expertise Campaign"

