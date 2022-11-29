Hoag, Ochsner, Northwell among digital marketing winners at eHealthcare Leadership Awards

Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health were among the big winners in the digital marketing category at the eHealthcare Leadership Awards.
Announced Nov. 9 at the Healthcare Internet Conference in Miami, the winners for best digital marketing campaign were:
- Hospital, Under 200 Beds
Gold: Roswell Park (Buffalo, N.Y.), BroadcastMed
"MD-ID Smart Campaign"
- Hospital, 200-399 Beds
Gold: Concord (N.H.) Hospital, Geonetric
"Digital Ad Campaign Leads to Huge ROI for Cardiovascular Institute"
- Hospital, 400+ Beds
Gold: Hoag Hospital
"Hoag Hospital Talent Acquisition Team"
- Health System
Platinum: Ochsner Health
"Cardiology Service Line Campaign"
Gold: AdventHealth (Altamonte Springs, Fla.)
"AdventHealth.com"
Gold: Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.), Revmade
"Katz Institute for Women's Health Content Strategy with Revmade"
Silver: Advocate Aurora Health (Downers Grove, Ill., and Milwaukee)
"LiveWell with Advocate Aurora Health Google App Install Campaign"
Silver: Valley Health System (Ridgewood, N.J.), SPM Marketing & Communications, Part of SPM Group
"Everything Medicine Can Do" Digital Campaign
Distinction: Advocate Aurora Health
"Advocate Aurora Health's Quick Care Video Visits Google Marketing Campaigns"
- Hospital Subsite/Center of Excellence
Platinum: City of Hope Orange County (Irvine, Calif.)
"Best Digital Marketing Campaign"
- HMO, PPO or Other Insurer
Platinum: Independence Blue Cross, Linkwell Health
"Activating Members with Chronic Conditions Using a Personalized, Omnichannel Content Strategy"
- Healthcare Association or Professional Association
Platinum: American Society for Dermatologic Surgery
"ASDS Own Your Expertise Campaign"