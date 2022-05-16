Gillette Children's Speciality Healthcare rebrands

Gillette Children's Speciality Healthcare unveiled a new brand identity May 16.

The Saint Paul, Minn.-based health system will now be called Gillette Children's, according to a May 16 press release. The simplified name and refreshed brand comes as the health system aims to expand, improve digital health, innovate and achieve equitable healthcare for children.

"Gillette Children's brand shapes our future," said Barbara Joers, president and CEO of Gillette Children's. "Though Gillette's brand has changed, our commitment to our patients and families is unwavering."

Gillette Children's is currently undergoing expansion that includes a new clinical space, parking, a new welcome center and a playground.