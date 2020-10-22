Former Michigan hospital marketing employee sentenced for embezzling $25,000

A former senior development and marketing specialist at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the hospital and was sentenced to a year in jail, according to a report in the Petoskey News-Review.



Three details:



1. Marilea Lynn Rogers admitted to embezzling $25,000 from the hospital before resigning in January when confronted with the allegations, according to the report.



2. In her plea agreement, Ms. Rogers admitted to transferring $12,000 from a hospital-issued credit card to personal PayPal accounts and using the card to pay for $4,5000 in personal expenses. She is also accused of forging signatures to approve mileage reimbursement requests, according to the report.



3. Ms. Rogers was sentenced to 12 months in jail and two years of probation as well as 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay $25,003 in restitution.

