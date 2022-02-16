For 1 California hospital, growing also means rebranding

The Lancaster, Calif.-based hospital formerly known as Antelope Valley Hospital launched a new brand identity, including a new logo and name: Antelope Valley Medical Center.

The hospital rebranded to reflect the range of services it now offers and "adapt to its ever growing and diverse population," according to a Feb. 16 news release.

The hospital recently added medical services that include two heart procedures, a bariatric program and a thrombectomy procedure. It also expanded its outpatient radiology services by bringing Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center under its management, and it plans to open a behavioral health and rehabilitation hospital in partnership with Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare. Additionally, the hospital will announce the construction of a new facility.

Antelope Valley Medical Center partnered with an agency to build its new brand. Survey feedback showed that 79 percent of respondents believe "medical center" reflects a full range of services compared with "hospital," according to the release.

Based on further feedback, the hospital designed a new logo to include a sense of sunsets, mountains and poppy-inspired colors. More than 60 percent of staff voted to adopt the new logo.

The new name and logo will be rolled out as soon as March, according to the release.