Fat Joe enlists fellow rappers in hospital price transparency campaign

Fat Joe has recruited fellow rappers such as Busta Rhymes, Rick Ross and French Montana to encourage hospitals to be more transparent with their pricing, CNN reported.

The four performed at a Power to the Patients event advocating for healthcare price transparency in April, when Fat Joe also testified before Congress about the issue, according to the May 19 story. The rapper has been the nonprofit's ambassador since 2021, appearing in ads urging hospitals to clarify their prices.

"If you could just sit in the South Bronx and look at these hard-working men who walk with a limp, they're hobbling because they're scared of the prices at the hospital," he told CNN. "A woman may be sick and she may not go to the hospital till the last minute. And before you know it, she has stage III or IV breast cancer."

He told the news outlet his nonprofit's affiliate, Patient Rights Advocate, found that out of thousands of hospitals not following price transparency rules, only four have been fined. "We are just trying to create an atmosphere of competition in the hospitals so, eventually, as a consumer, you’ll be able to choose whichever hospital gives you a fair price," he said. "That's the goal."