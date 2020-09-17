Facebook to limit spread of groups offering health advice

Facebook announced Sept. 17 it will start scaling back the spread of health information on its social media platform by removing health groups from recommendations.

"Facebook Groups, including health groups, can be a positive space for giving and receiving support during difficult life circumstances," the company's blog post reads. "At the same time, it's crucial that people get their health information from authoritative sources."

Facebook users in the past have used the closed groups to spread misinformation about vaccines and COVID-19, according to CNBC.

Facebook users will still be able to join health groups by searching them out or being invited by friends.

