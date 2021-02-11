CVS retools website to make COVID-19 vaccine registration easier

CVS made changes on its website to simplify the COVID-19 vaccine registration process and address confusion many users were facing, Bloomberg reported Feb. 11.

The retail pharmacy giant added a feature to its website Feb. 9 that displays a U.S. map highlighting the states in which it is administering COVID-19 vaccines. Users can click on states to see which locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines, who is eligible for vaccination in that state, appointment availability and when the information was last updated.

"The more information and the more empowerment we can give to consumers early in the process, the less frustration for them and the better off we are," CVS Chief Digital Officer Firdaus Bhathena told Bloomberg.

Mr. Bhathena also said CVS revamped its digital experience for vaccine registration after he booked his in-laws' vaccine appointments and noticed the process could be more convenient. Prior to the changes, users had to enter various ZIP codes into the system until they discovered a CVS location with available appointments.

