CVS appoints CMO for Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness division

Erin Condon, interim Chief of Marketing of the Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness division at CVS, has accepted the position on a permanent basis.

According to a CVS spokesperson, Ms. Condon has been interim CMO (PCW) since July 2023, while still functioning as vice president of front store marketing and store experience.

In her new role, Ms. Condon will be responsible for leading the teams that work to further the CVS brand and creative strategy, as well as growing front store sales, customers and scripts. As chief marketing officer (PCW), she oversees the creative agency within CVS, the media team, and more.

In her previous role, Ms. Condon led her team to great success in comprehensive marketing strategies. She facilitated the growth of the division's customer growth and member engagement and made customer experience more satisfactory, both online and in-store.