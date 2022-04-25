Children's Hospital Los Angeles selects winners of vaccine innovation challenge

Children's Hospital Los Angeles on April 25 selected three winners of its VaxUp Challenge, a campaign to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among children and teens.

The hospital partnered with the Los Angeles County Department for the program, which was designed to test, generate and scale creative ideas that will increase COVID-19 vaccination rates in children and teens who are disproportionately affected by the virus.

The three winning teams will receive $75,000 each to further develop their programs and pilot them in Los Angeles County, according to a news release. They winners are: