Bon Secours responds to New York Times article regarding 'profit over patients'

Richmond, Va.-based Bon Secours Mercy Health is responding to a New York Times investigation alleging the hospital chain used a poor neighborhood to turn huge profits, WTVR CBS 6 reported Sept. 24.

A Bon Secours spokesperson told WTVR CBS 6 News that it has invested millions of dollars into its Richmond Community Hospital through programs and renovation.

"To suggest that we don't operate in full support of our important Mission is without merit and we take issue with such baseless allegations," the spokesperson said. "Today, we continue to build on the legacy of our founding congregation through our commitment to addressing health disparities."

Former and current employees told the Times that Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital lacks the necessary medical equipment, specialists and resources to properly serve the surrounding community.

The employees asked not to be named and told the Times the not-for-profit health system profited from a federal program that allows some hospitals to buy prescription drugs deeply discounted.

The former employees accused Bon Secours in the article of billing patients and insurers a much higher price than the discount and pocketing the difference.