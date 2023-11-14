Board member donates $5M to Tampa General

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital received a $5 million donation from TGH board member Blake Casper.

The donation will help fund a surgical, neuroscience and transplant pavilion at the health system's flagship Davis Islands campus. Mr. Casper's donation kicked off the health system's five-year, $100 million "Elevating Excellence" fundraising campaign, according to a Nov. 13 Tampa General news release.

Mr. Casper joined the Florida Health Sciences Center Board of Directors in 2015. He is the CEO of Casper Co., a hospitality management organization.

"Tampa General Hospital holds a special place in my heart, and I know the same can be said by so many throughout our community," Mr. Casper said in the news release. "As a board member, I have been especially fortunate to witness the remarkable care and dedication of their team across the entire health system. As someone who entrusts the health of my own family to TGH, this gift is our way of giving back and ensuring the organization is well positioned to continue driving excellence, innovation, and the well-being of our community in the future."