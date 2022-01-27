8 of the most popular TikTok physicians

Healthcare professionals have begun to call TikTok home. From giving out health advice to battling health misinformation, the platform has given physicians a place to connect with patients in a different way, MM+M reported Jan. 27.

Eight of TikTok's most popular physician influencers, according to MM+M:

1. Don Dizon, MD.

A professor of medicine at Brown University and a director of medical oncology at Rhode Island Hospital — both in Providence, R.I. — Dr. Dizon has gained popularity on the platform for his videos on cancer research, cancer treatment, and how COVID-19 and cancer intersect.

2. Dr. Stella.

Dr. Stella gained her popularity on TikTok by posting health information while doing popular TikTok dances. Some of her videos include COVID-19 updates and highlighting CDC guidelines.

3. Dr. Emeka Okorocha.

Dr. Okorocha, a London-based physician, offers advice and support to his followers. Some of his videos include how to quit smoking, how to develop a healthy exercise routine and videos providing advocacy for physicians.

4. Adam Goodcoff, DO.

With 2 million followers, Dr. Goodcoff posts videos about the reality of working in a hospital's emergency department, answers patients' health questions and details how to manage time on a physician's schedule.

5. Anthony Youn, MD.

Dr. Youn, a plastic surgeon, posts videos about how procedures work and celebrity plastic surgery culture, and advocates for less-invasive plastic surgery procedures for patients.

6. Vicki Chan, MD.

Dr. Chan posts a mix of COVID-19 vaccination information and her daily life. She aims to show how physicians can have a healthy work-life balance.

7. Shonna Gaskin, MD.

Dr. Gaskin shares tips on how to get into medical school and focuses her advice on Black medical students. Her videos also address issues on racism in healthcare.

8. Tommy Martin, MD.

Dr. Martin shows the real and raw picture of what it's like to be a physician in healthcare. His videos highlight how he motivates himself to get through long shifts at the hospital while producing content about Lamb-Shaffer syndrome, a rare neurodevelopmental disorder that affects his son.