7 top patient engagement tools, per KLAS

Salesforce, Epic and CipherHealth were among the companies nabbing No. 1 spots for patient engagement categories in KLAS Research's 2022 "Best in KLAS" rankings.

For its annual rankings, KLAS compiles insights from clinicians and staff at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations regarding their software and product preferences. The report is based on 23,735 evaluations the firm completed in 2021.

Here are the winners for KLAS' seven patient engagement technology categories:

Best customer relationship management solution: Salesforce





Best patient portal: Epic MyChart





Best digital rounding solution: CipherHealth CipherRounds





Best interactive patient system: pCare





Best patient education solution: Elsevier Interactive Patient Education





Best patient experience improvement solution: Press Ganey Patient Experience





Best patient outreach solution: WELL Health

Click here to view the full report.