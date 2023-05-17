25 most humanizing health system brands

Ridgewood, N.J.-based Valley Health System is the most "humanizing" health system brand, according to a new report from marketing agency Monigle.

The marketing agency uses its Humanizing Brand Experience scoring model and weighs healthcare engagement in each market. Here are the top 25:

1. Valley Health System

2. OhioHealth (Columbus)

3. University of Iowa Health Care (Iowa City)

4. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)*

5. University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center

6. Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

7. Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

8. University of Miami Health System

9. UT Southwestern Medical Center (Dallas)

10. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

11. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)*

12. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha)

13. Bronson Healthcare (Kalamazoo, Mich.)

14. Baptist Health (Jacksonville, Fla.)

15. University of Kansas Health System (Kansas City, Kan.)

16. University of Chicago Medicine

17. UAB Medicine (Birmingham, Ala.)

18. Asante (Medford, Ore.)

19. Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)*

20. TriHealth (Cincinnati)

21. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

22. Christ Hospital (Cincinnati)

23. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)

24. UNC Health (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

25. Memorial Healthcare System (Hollywood, Fla.)

* = scores came from more than one market.