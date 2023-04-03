21 win top hospital marketers award

Twenty-one health system marketing leaders were named 2023 top hospital marketers of the year by Xpectives.Health.

The healthcare marketing trade group recognizes executives who are "driving innovation, spearheading great creative, and working toward better branding for their hospital, health system, or facility," according to its website. "Honorees were judged based on industry reputation, accomplishments, innovation, and notoriety among their peers, partners, and media."

The Top Hospital Marketers of the Year awardees, to be recognized at an April 19 event, are:

1. Bobby Beeman, Director of Marketing and Communications, Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.)

2. Jason Benn, Marketing Manager, Detroit Medical Center

3. Jolyn Bragg, Director of Marketing, UT Health San Antonio

4. Leah Campbell, Director of Consumer Brand Marketing and Communications, Community Health Network (Indianapolis)

5. MaryBeth Dagg, Director of Marketing, Communications and Engagement, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.)

6. Miranda Greenwold, Director of Growth and Innovation, Black River Memorial Hospital (Black River Falls, Wis.)

7. Alice Hutzel-Bateson, Director of Marketing, Public Relations and Development, Knox Community Hospital (Bellville, Ohio)

8. Carmen Jones, Marketing Coordinator, Logansport (Ind.) Memorial Hospital

9. Wendy Kaiser, Director of Marketing and Communications, Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.)

10. Amy Leach, Director of Corporate Public Relations and Marketing, Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio)

11. Caitlin Loveitt, Director of Marketing, MaineHealth (Portland, Maine)

12. Janele Marek, Director of Marketing, Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare

13. Sarah Miller, Marketing Manager, Communications and Marketing, UF Health Jacksonville

14. Justin Paul, Assistant Vice President of Public Affairs and Marketing, Samaritan Medical Center (Watertown, N.Y.)

15. Jimmy Phillips, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kettering (Ohio) Health

16. Claudia Pizarro-Villalobos, Director, Marketing and Communications, Salinas (Calif.) Valley Health

17. Tammy Rabe, Director of Marketing and Communications, Witham Health Services (Lebanon, Ind.)

18. Gerianne Smart, Marketing Public Relations Manager, Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center

19. Deena Soskin, Senior Director of Marketing, Kelsey Seybold Clinic (Pearland, Texas)

20. Julie Timm, Marketing Director, Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System

21. Brian Ziel, Marketing Manager, Mountain View Hospital (Idaho Falls, Idaho)