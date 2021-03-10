Health Net invest $26M to enhance patient data collection, reporting

Health Net invested $26 million to improve the collection and reporting of patient encounter data to better the quality of care for vulnerable populations in California.

The California health insurance provider said the program is designed to identify and overcome barriers to the timely and accurate submission of patient health data, in a March 10 news release emailed to Becker's.

Providers will collect patient data during a visit or interaction within the health system and submit it to managed care organizations for reimbursement. The information will track healthcare quality and costs, monitor population health and identify gaps in care.

Currently, encounter data is fragmented due to the administrative burden, lack of standardized reporting and complexity. This initiative aims to standardize the patient data collection and reporting process. It will also develop encounter data training, technology support and technical assistance programs for providers and staff.

