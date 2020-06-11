Yale New Haven Health staff unnecessarily accessed COVID-19 data in medical records

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health reported a data breach incident to HHS on June 5.



Four things to know:



1. The five-hospital health system disclosed that occupational health staff accessed a small subset of data related to COVID-19 in medical records of some current and former employees as part of the health system's efforts to ensure that symptomatic staff and employees were notified of their COVID-19 status.



2. There were 506 individuals affected in the incident.

3. When the health system realized the mistake, it conducted an investigation and reported the incident to the Office of Civil Rights.

4. YNHHS contacted the affected individuals and apologized.

