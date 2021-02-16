Wyoming health system accidentally emails personal health info of 900 patients

Gillette, Wyo.-based Campbell County Health said it inadvertently emailed someone an attachment containing the private information of 900 patients.

The health system discovered the Feb. 5 breach within an hour of its occurrence and contacted the recipient, who was directed how to permanently delete the attachment from the email and all devices, according to Campbell County Health's Feb. 15 news release.

The attachment contained information including patient names, account numbers and type of insurance.

The community health system said it is implementing process changes based on the outcome of its investigation and that all employees will be required to participate in additional education and best practices in safeguarding protected health information.

