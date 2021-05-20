Wyoming Health Department CIO quits after info of 164,000 people exposed online

Gordon Knopp, CIO of the Wyoming Health Department, has resigned after an April incident in which more than 164,000 people's protected health information was accidentally exposed and uploaded online, according to a May 19 GovTech report.

On March 10, the department discovered that a state health department employee mistakenly uploaded 53 files containing COVID-19 and flu test result data to private and public data repositories on servers belonging to GitHub.com.

The files uploaded to GitHub contained health information of 164,021 Wyoming residents, and the data had been exposed as early as Nov. 5, the health department said last month. The exposed health information included COVID-19 test results, names, patient IDs, addresses, birth dates and service dates.

Michael Ceballos, health director of Wyoming's health department, also resigned from his position, according to the May 19 report. Mr. Knopp had been CIO of the department since February 2019.

Wyoming's State Information Services Administrator Timothy Sheehan will be Mr. Knopp's temporary replacement, according to the report.