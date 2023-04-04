West Virginia hospital patient data leaked by ransomware group: Report

A ransomware group leaked patient and employee data from a West Virginia hospital after the organization didn't meet its demands for ransom, DataBreaches.net reported.

Montgomery (W.Va.) General Hospital was contacted by the D#nut Leaks ransomware gang in early March demanding $750,000 for the decryption and deletion of files the group had exfiltrated, according to the April 2 report. When the health system stopped responding, the group published the data March 31. It reportedly included patient medical histories and insurance billing records and employee Social Security numbers and pay rates.

The group reportedly told DataBreaches.net it committed the hack "via Microsoft Exchange exploit."

Montgomery General didn't respond to requests from Becker's for comment.