Utah hospital notifies patients of unauthorized PHI access

Roosevelt, Utah-based Uintah Basin Healthcare is notifying patients who have received care from the organization since 2012 that some of their protected health information may have been compromised.

On Nov. 7, the hospital noticed suspicious activity on its systems and launched an investigation into the incident.

On April 7, Uintah Basin learned that patients who received care between March 2012 and November 2022 had their protected health information viewed by an unauthorized person, according to a May 10 press release from Uintah Basin Healthcare.

The hospital said names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers, health insurance information and certain clinical details have been compromised.

Uintah Basin said it does not believe any of the information has been misused, but it is providing notice to all affected individuals.

The hospital did not mention how many patients were affected.