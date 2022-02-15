US warns organizations to brace for potential Russian cyberattacks

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a recommendation that all U.S. organizations should increase cybersecurity to shield up against potential threats from Russia.

The CISA warning, posted Feb. 14, came after the State Department advisory that urged Americans to leave Ukraine because of increased threats by the Russian military.

"While there are not currently any specific credible threats to the U.S. homeland, we are mindful of the potential for the Russian government to consider escalating its destabilizing actions in ways that may impact others outside of Ukraine," the advisory said.

The advisory recommended organizations, regardless of size, do the following: