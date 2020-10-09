University of Louisville gets $6M to create healthcare cybersecurity certificate program

The National Security Agency granted the University of Louisville (Ky.) $6 million to develop a healthcare cybersecurity online certificate program, according to an Oct. 9 news release.

Five things to know:

1. The certificate will incorporate tech industry badging from Microsoft, IBM and Google as well as hands-on applied learning components.

2. UofL will oversee the curriculum development and pilot the online program through its digital transformation center; the university will also work with a coalition of other institutions including the University of Arkansas Little Rock, University of North Florida, Kentucky Community and Technical College System and Owensboro Community and Technical College.

3. During the pilot phase, program training will be provided to 200 first responders and military veterans free of charge.

4. The project will take two years to coordinate, develop and manage, with an option for a third year. Once it is fully developed, the curriculum will be offered to other institutions for free for one year. UofL expects to open enrollment for Spring 2021.

5. Certificate program participants will complete the three-level certificate over a six-month period through online courses. The curriculum will focus on artificial intelligence, blockchain, Internet of Things, machine learning and other areas, and participants will learn new training tools and how to use anonymous datasets.

