United Health Centers says patient data was stolen

United Health Centers of the San Joaquin Valley is notifying patients of an encryption-related data breach in which documents with personal and medical information were stolen, it said in an Aug. 12 letter on its website.

In August 2021, the California community health center experienced technical difficulties and computer disruptions that it found were caused by an "encryption event," the nonprofit said.

United Health Centers later determined that certain patient data was compromised Aug. 24-28, 2021, including dates of birth, Social Security numbers and diagnostic information codes, according to the letter. Earlier this year, the health center started alerting individuals whose data was contained in the stolen documents.