UHS brings hospitals back online after 8-day outage

Universal Health Services, a 26-hospital health system based in King of Prussia, Pa., reported that its IT network has been restored as of Oct. 5, eight days after it fell victim to a cyberattack.

The attack occurred on the morning of Sept. 27 and UHS disconnected its IT system to prevent propagation of the malware attack. The health system covered all servers at the corporate data center as of Oct. 3 and was able to re-establish connection for all its U.S.-based inpatient facilities.

The health system is now in the process of restoring its EHR and back-loading data from the past week while hospitals were under down-time protocols. More than half of the system's acute care hospitals are either live or scheduled to be live with EHR by the end of the day on Oct. 5, according to a statement from UHS.

"UHS has deployed a significant number of IT and clinical resources to the hospitals to support the resumption of online operations. The go-lives will continue on a rolling basis; in the meantime, those working toward go-live are continuing to use their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods," according to the statement.

The EHR was not directly impacted by the malware and all patient safety protocols remain in place. UHS reiterated that there is no indication that patient or employee data was accessed, misused or copied during the attack in the Oct. 5 statement.

More articles on cybersecurity:

'We're not going to solve this through magical thinking': What hospitals need to combat cyber threats

Michigan hospital email phishing attack exposes 26,861 patients' info: 4 notes

Anthem settles 2015 cyberattack for $39.5M: 6 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.