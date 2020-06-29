UF Health email hack exposes 76,330 patients' info

University of Florida, UF Health Shands and UF Health Jacksonville all reported email hacking incidents that affected thousands of individuals.



The Gainesville and Jacksonville, Fla.-based health systems reported an email hacking incident to HHS on June 12. The incident affected 54,002 patients at UF Health Jacksonville, 13,146 patients at UF Health Shands and 9,182 individuals at UF. There were 76,330 people affected in total.



UF Health Shands is a 1,163-bed hospital system that includes 1,209 physicians and reports 55,373 admissions annually. UF Health Jacksonville is a 695-bed nonprofit hospital affiliated with the University of Florida



The health system has not yet provided additional information about the incident. Becker's will update coverage when more information is available.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Philips reports vulnerability in some ultrasound software: 4 details

Zoom taps Salesforce exec as new CISO

American Medical Technologies data security incident exposes 47,767 individuals' info

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.