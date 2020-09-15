Trinity Health, Texas Children's + 7 more health systems affected by Blackbaud breach

More health systems have reported being part of the Blackbaud security breach that affected organizations worldwide.

Blackbaud, a company that stores donor information for organizations including health systems, experienced a systems breach between Feb. 7 and May 20. The company notified organizations of the breach in July. Inova has reported the largest number of patients and donors affected by the breach, with more than 1 million individuals' information exposed.



The breach also affected systems including Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare, Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System and Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health. The breach affected thousands, and sometimes hundreds of thousands, of individuals' information per health system.



On Sept. 14 and 15, several more organizations were added to the list of health systems affected, including:



1. The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

2. UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass.

3. Vidant Health in Greenville, N.C.

4. Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

5. ChristianaCare in Newark, Del.

6. Trinity Health in Livonia, Mich.

7. Montefiore Medical Center in New York City.

8. Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, N.H.

9. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.



Here are the health systems that previously reported being affected by the breach:



1. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.): N/A

2. Catholic Health (Buffalo, N.Y.): N/A

3. MultiCare Health System (Tacoma, Wash.) 300,000

4. Northern Light Health Foundation (Brewer, Maine): 657,392

5. NorthShore University HealthSystem (Evanston, Ill.): 348,000

6. Northwestern Memorial HealthCare (Chicago): 55,983

7. Saint Luke's Health System (Kansas City, Mo.): 360,212

8. Spectrum Health (Grand Rapids, Mich.): 52,500

9. UF Health (Gainesville, Fla.): 135,959

10. UK HealthCare (Lexington, Ky.): 163,000

11. UT Health San Antonio: N/A

12. Inova Health System (Falls Church, Va.): 1,045,270



