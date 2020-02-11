The 28 hospitals, organizations on HHS 'Wall of Shame'

After a hospital or business affiliate suffers from a data breach that potentially exposes the protected health information of 500 or more patients, it must report the incident to the HHS Office for Civil Rights.

The breach portal, which is commonly known as the "Wall of Shame," has information about the various data breaches, including the number of people affected and the type of breach. The list is routinely updated.

Here are the organizations that have been added to the "Wall of Shame" since Jan. 1:

Lawrenceville (N.J.) Internal Medicine Associates

Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minn.

Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest in Gresham, Ore.

RCM Enterprise Services

CAH Holdings

InterMed in Portland, Maine

Spectrum Healthcare Partners in South Portland, Maine

PIH Health in Whittier, Calif.

Children's Hope Alliance in Statesville, N.C.

Phoenix Children's Hospital

Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C.

Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston

Solara Medical Supplies

UnitedHealthcare

Reva

Manchester (Conn.) Ophthalmology

VillageCare Rehabilitative and Nursing Center in New York City

VilliageCareMAX

Cook County (Ill.) Health

Lafayette (Ind.) Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation in Allentown, Pa.

Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Mich.

Iowa Department of Human Services

Jefferson Center for Mental Health in Wheat Ridge, Colo.

Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services

MHMR Tarrant County in Fort Worth, Texas

Original Medicare

Arizona Pain and Spine Institute in Mesa

