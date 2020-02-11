The 28 hospitals, organizations on HHS 'Wall of Shame'
After a hospital or business affiliate suffers from a data breach that potentially exposes the protected health information of 500 or more patients, it must report the incident to the HHS Office for Civil Rights.
The breach portal, which is commonly known as the "Wall of Shame," has information about the various data breaches, including the number of people affected and the type of breach. The list is routinely updated.
Here are the organizations that have been added to the "Wall of Shame" since Jan. 1:
- Lawrenceville (N.J.) Internal Medicine Associates
- Alomere Health in Alexandria, Minn.
- Native American Rehabilitation Association of the Northwest in Gresham, Ore.
- RCM Enterprise Services
- CAH Holdings
- InterMed in Portland, Maine
- Spectrum Healthcare Partners in South Portland, Maine
- PIH Health in Whittier, Calif.
- Children's Hope Alliance in Statesville, N.C.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C.
- Fondren Orthopedic Group in Houston
- Solara Medical Supplies
- UnitedHealthcare
- Reva
- Manchester (Conn.) Ophthalmology
- VillageCare Rehabilitative and Nursing Center in New York City
- VilliageCareMAX
- Cook County (Ill.) Health
- Lafayette (Ind.) Regional Rehabilitation Hospital
- Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation in Allentown, Pa.
- Beaumont Health in Royal Oak, Mich.
- Iowa Department of Human Services
- Jefferson Center for Mental Health in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
- Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services
- MHMR Tarrant County in Fort Worth, Texas
- Original Medicare
- Arizona Pain and Spine Institute in Mesa
