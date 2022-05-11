With cybersecurity threats on the rise, having a safe and secure password is increasingly important to protecting your online presence. NordPass compiled a list of 25 passwords that are most commonly used.

A group of independent researchers compiled the list using a 4TB database collecting data from 50 countries. Alongside the most common passwords, they also found that many people use their own names as a password and others use swear words, with men using them more frequently than women. The word dolphin was the top-used animal related word.

According to research conducted in 2021, here are the 25 most common passwords worldwide:

123456



123456789



12345



qwerty



password



12345678



111111



123123



1234567890



1234567



qwerty123



000000



1q2w3e



aa12345678



abc123



password1



1234



qwertyuiop



123321



password123



1q2w3e4r5t



iloveyou



654321



666666



987654321

For more information on the study and methodology, click here.