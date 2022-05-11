The 25 most common passwords

Georgina Gonzalez (Twitter) -

With cybersecurity threats on the rise, having a safe and secure password is increasingly important to protecting your online presence. NordPass compiled a list of 25 passwords that are most commonly used. 

A group of independent researchers compiled the list using a 4TB database collecting data from 50 countries. Alongside the most common passwords, they also found that many people use their own names as a password and others use swear words, with men using them more frequently than women. The word dolphin was the top-used animal related word. 

According to research conducted in 2021, here are the 25 most common passwords worldwide: 

  1. 123456

  2. 123456789

  3. 12345

  4. qwerty

  5. password

  6. 12345678

  7. 111111

  8. 123123

  9. 1234567890

  10. 1234567

  11. qwerty123

  12. 000000

  13. 1q2w3e

  14. aa12345678

  15. abc123

  16. password1

  17. 1234

  18. qwertyuiop

  19. 123321

  20. password123

  21. 1q2w3e4r5t

  22. iloveyou

  23. 654321

  24. 666666

  25. 987654321

For more information on the study and methodology, click here.

