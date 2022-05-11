With cybersecurity threats on the rise, having a safe and secure password is increasingly important to protecting your online presence. NordPass compiled a list of 25 passwords that are most commonly used.
A group of independent researchers compiled the list using a 4TB database collecting data from 50 countries. Alongside the most common passwords, they also found that many people use their own names as a password and others use swear words, with men using them more frequently than women. The word dolphin was the top-used animal related word.
According to research conducted in 2021, here are the 25 most common passwords worldwide:
- 123456
- 123456789
- 12345
- qwerty
- password
- 12345678
- 111111
- 123123
- 1234567890
- 1234567
- qwerty123
- 000000
- 1q2w3e
- aa12345678
- abc123
- password1
- 1234
- qwertyuiop
- 123321
- password123
- 1q2w3e4r5t
- iloveyou
- 654321
- 666666
- 987654321
For more information on the study and methodology, click here.