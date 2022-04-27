Tenet Florida hospital gives timeline of cyberattack

West Palm Beach, Fla.-based St. Mary's Medical Center provided a timeline to the cybersecurity incident that took down its phones and computers, WPTV NewsChannel 5 reported April 26.

An employee at St. Mary's Medical Center reported the timeline to reporters at WPTV NewsChannel 5:

April 20 at 6:40 a.m.: St. Mary's Medical Center nurses received a text that read "multiple markets are reporting the loss of network and telecom services."





9:07 a.m.: Staff were told not to use any of the hospital's systems even if they appeared to be working.





Later that morning staff were told that all users must log off the system and turn off their computers.





At 5 p.m. employees were notified that St. Mary's was in full downtime mode.



April 21 at 6:30 a.m. employees received a text that read "all computers should remain turned off. They should not be turned on for any reason."

On April 26, Dallas-based Tenet Health Systems confirmed that a cybersecurity incident, which has been occurring since April 20, had disrupted a subset of acute care operations at some of its hospitals.

So far, two hospitals in West Palm Beach, Fla., have reported IT issues: St. Mary's Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.

Tenet Health said it is conducting an investigation and the cause of the cybersecurity incident is unknown as well as the number of hospitals affected.