Security firm lands deal to protect health data of 17 million-member insurer

One of the nation's largest health insurance companies has contracted with cybersecurity firm IronNet to protect the private medical and personal data of its more than 17 million members, IronNet said July 6.

The insurer will use IronNet's artificial intelligence-based threat detection and response program to identify suspicious behaviors and deliver intelligence to all participants in the network, IronNet said. IronNet said it was not identifying the insurer in order to protect its operational security. "The healthcare industry is becoming a popular target of cyberattacks, and we must enable the effective delivery of patient care while protecting data privacy," retired Army Gen. Keith Alexander, co-CEO and founder of IronNet, said in a company news release.

Founded in 2014, IronNet employs former cybersecurity experts from the National Security Agency. Mr. Alexander is a former director of the NSA.