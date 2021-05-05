Scripps sites still down; patients turn to Facebook for answers

Scripps Health websites are still down after a May 1 cyberattack, and patients are turning to Facebook to see if their appointments and surgeries are still on.

The San Diego-based system last updated its Facebook and Twitter accounts May 2, noting that it suspended user access to its IT applications, including including online patient portal MyScripps and www.scripps.org.

Patients have been using Facebook's comments to inquire about the status of their appointments. When one patient asked whether a procedure scheduled for May 4 was canceled, a Scripps spokesperson asked the user to send a direct message with their name, date of birth, procedure location and physician's name to be directly contacted with more information. The spokesperson advised patients to present for appointments and surgeries as planned unless they hear otherwise.

Facebook users' questions about when Scripps plans to have its system back up and running went unanswered at the time of publication.

Scripps has said it is working with its vendor partners to fix the IT issues and notified law enforcement of the attack. The health system has reverted to downtime procedures and paper records to document patient visits.

Scripps includes four hospitals, a network of clinics, home health and 3,000 affiliated physicians.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.