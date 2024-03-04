Scammers target Nebraska patients amid Change Healthcare attacks

The Nebraska Hospital Association has received patient reports that scammers are reaching out and claiming to be representatives from state hospitals amid the ongoing challenges that Optum's Change Healthcare has faced since a ransomware attack took the company offline on Feb. 29.

"Scammers are informing patients they're entitled to a full refund if they provide them with a credit card number," the NHA said in a March 4 LinkedIn public advisory post.

The NHA post assured patients that Nebraska hospitals would never ask them for credit card information over the phone regarding payment refunds.

A spokesperson for the NHA told Becker's that they are being proactive by posting this public advisory alerting Nebraska hospital patients to ensure that they don't fall for these schemes.