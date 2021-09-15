Scammers spoof CoxHealth's name, try to steal patients' info 

CoxHealth warned patients Sept. 14 of a phone scam in which someone posing as the Springfield, Mo.-based health system tries to sell patients medical equipment or steal their personal information.

The health system said numerous people have reported being called by someone attempting to connect about various health issues, including pain management or to sell medical equipment, specifically braces.

The scammers also "spoofed" CoxHealth's name so that the number that appears on caller ID appears to be associated with the health system.

The scammers claim to be connected to CoxHealth and tell the patients they are calling on behalf of a physician and have asked for Social Security numbers and Medicare information.

The health system confirmed these calls are not from any CoxHealth employees or affiliates, and the scam is not the result of a data breach.