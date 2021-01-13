Scammers selling COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web

Sellers on the dark web are advertising COVID-19 vaccines for the price of hundreds and thousands of dollars in bitcoin but failing to deliver the product, according to a Jan. 13 CNBC report.

Cybersecurity firm Check Point found listings for COVID-19 vaccines on the dark web for as high as $1,000, with some advertisements contradicting official medical guidance on the number of shots required. After performing a search query for vaccines, Check Point found more than 340 ads on 34 pages on the dark web. The average median price of $250 for an unspecified vaccine dose has now risen to $500 to $1,000.

Firm researchers placed an order for a vaccine dose from a vendor they contacted on an encrypted messaging app and were offered a vaccine, developed in China, for $750 in bitcoin. After paying and sending their delivery address, the seller's account was deleted and the package was never delivered, according to the report.

There were also several sellers who claimed to supply vaccine doses in bulk. One vendor advertised a 10,000-vial order for $30,000. Another vendor Check Point contacted offered to sell an unspecified COVID-19 vaccine for around $300 in bitcoin and claimed 14 doses were required.

Click here to view the full report.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Banner Health to pay $200K settlement in HIPAA Right of Access case

Jefferson Healthcare email hack put info of 2,500 patients at risk: 4 details

Hackers get patients' PHI after inflicting malware on Florida hospital's computer network

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.