San Juan Regional Medical Center settles data breach lawsuit

Farmington, N.M.-based San Juan Regional Medical Center has agreed to settle a lawsuit regarding a Sept. 8, 2020, data breach that compromised the protected health information of patients, Top Class Action reported Nov. 23.

Patients filed a class action lawsuit against San Juan Regional Medical Center stating that the hospital failed to protect patients' data after driver's license numbers, passport numbers, financial account numbers, health information, names and dates of birth were compromised in the attack.

The hospital did not admit to any wrongdoing in response to these claims but agreed to settle with the plaintiffs.

All patients affected by the breach will be eligible to receive two years of free identity theft, credit-monitoring services, and up to $2,500 in compensation for losses related to the cyberattack.

Class members who wish to object to or exclude themselves from the lawsuit settlement must do so by Jan. 9.